Anita R. Armstrong Anita R. Armstrong, 72, of Rossville, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rossville United Methodist Church where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service time. Cremation will follow the service and private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
To view Anita's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
