Anita Thomas Anita Madrigal Thomas, age 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. She was born November 27, 1944 in Council Grove, to Louis O. and Carmen (Juarez) Madrigal. She is survived by her 3 siblings, Lupe, Louise and John.
She was a 1962 graduate of Council Grove High School. She graduated from Wichita Business College in 1963. She worked at various locations in Council Grove including Kansas Instruments and Axe Equipment. She retired in 2008.
If you lived in Council Grove you knew Anita, she volunteered at St. Rose Catholic Church, CG Thrift Store and was the founder of Teen Graffiti which started the After Prom Party in 1989. She served for 15 years on Council Grove City Council. She was president of St Rose Altar Society, taught catechism and was a member of Flint Hills Kiwanis. She volunteered with , Washunga Days and many other local events.
Anita was a 5-time cancer survivor and served as unofficial support network for dozens of local women in Morris County from the 1970's until she left this world. She shared her kind spirit and fierce attitude with many other survivors.
Anita was a strong advocate for Hispanics in Morris County for decades. She was raised by first generation immigrants and was passionate about helping others. From working as an impromptu translator with the Sheriff's Department to ensuring Hispanic families were treated fairly and had opportunities to succeed, she was always there to lend a hand.
If you asked Anita, her true joy was her family. She is survived by her husband, Alvin "Bud" Thomas, married for 50 years. She was born to be a mother. She is survived by her two children and their families Stephanie and Matt Holloway as well as Chris Thomas and his fiance' Hanna Gorham. The next chapter and loves of her life were her grandchildren, Joshua Holloway, Sophia Holloway, Fallon Goedeke and Alvin Thomas. Her eyes sparkled when she talked of her kids and grandkids.
She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time with her family, her strong faith and the joy of helping others. Anita had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Anita's memorial fund: Anita Thomas Memorial at Farmers & Drovers Bank, 201 W Main Street, Council Grove, KS 66846. A celebration of life is planned for Fall 2020 in Council Grove.
Condolences may be left at www.sawyerchapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020