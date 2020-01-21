|
Ann Aponte On Friday, January 17, 2020, Ann Catherine Lardner Aponte, 55, Topeka, Kansas, was escorted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by her late husband, Miguel Aponte, Sr.
Ann was born in Topeka on April 17, 1964, the daughter of Joseph and Donna Eakes Lardner. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1982. Ann attended Washburn University but ultimately joined the United States Marine Corps in 1984 and served until 1989. Ann married Miguel A. Aponte on January 17, 1989.
Ann is survived by her children, Miguel Aponte, Jr. (Bernadhette Quinto), Erin and Katelynn Lardner; mother, Donna Lardner; siblings, Diane Westling (Chris), Joseph Kelley Lardner, Jeannie Fairchild (Eddie), John Lardner and Sean Jacob Lardner; and uncle, Beryl Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel; father, Joseph Lardner; and godmother, Phylis Weidner.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with rosary to be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Mater Dei Assumption Church, 204 SW 8th, Topeka KS 66603, with burial to follow in Rochester Cemetery.
In lieu of memorial contributions, Ann asks that you live, laugh and love. Condolences may be sent online to
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020