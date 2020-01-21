Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
6:30 PM
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Mater Dei Assumption Church
204 SW 8th
Topeka, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Aponte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Aponte


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ann Aponte Obituary
Ann Aponte On Friday, January 17, 2020, Ann Catherine Lardner Aponte, 55, Topeka, Kansas, was escorted to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ by her late husband, Miguel Aponte, Sr.

Ann was born in Topeka on April 17, 1964, the daughter of Joseph and Donna Eakes Lardner. She graduated from Seaman High School in 1982. Ann attended Washburn University but ultimately joined the United States Marine Corps in 1984 and served until 1989. Ann married Miguel A. Aponte on January 17, 1989.

Ann is survived by her children, Miguel Aponte, Jr. (Bernadhette Quinto), Erin and Katelynn Lardner; mother, Donna Lardner; siblings, Diane Westling (Chris), Joseph Kelley Lardner, Jeannie Fairchild (Eddie), John Lardner and Sean Jacob Lardner; and uncle, Beryl Wilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Miguel; father, Joseph Lardner; and godmother, Phylis Weidner.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614, with rosary to be prayed at 6:30 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Mater Dei Assumption Church, 204 SW 8th, Topeka KS 66603, with burial to follow in Rochester Cemetery.

In lieu of memorial contributions, Ann asks that you live, laugh and love. Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ann's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -