Allene "Ann" Broxterman, 59, of Topeka, passed away March 23, 2019 at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Ann was born on April 21, 1959 in Texas City, Texas. Daughter of Al L. Martini and Ruth S. Evans.



Ann graduated from Eagle Rock High School in Los Angeles, California in 1977. She married Stephen "Steve" Broxterman on August 12, 1995 in Topeka. Ann worked for Blue Cross and Blue Shield for 30 years as a LAN Administrator. She was very involved with her church, Wanamaker Seventh Day Adventist in Topeka and the New Haven Seventh Day Adventist in Overland Park. She was a volunteer at their food pantry, a Meals On Wheels volunteer, Rescue Mission volunteer and a blood donor. She loved spoiling her grandson, and spending time doing things with her daughter. She was a member of the Genesis Health Club where she was very active in playing tennis and pickleball.



She is preceded in death by her husband Steve of 20 years, on March 27, 2016.



Ann is survived by her daughter Jamie (James) Kim of Lenexa, Kansas; her mother Ruth and step father Robert Lacquement; Step children, Brian Broxterman of Topeka, Bonnie (Adam) Chapman of Topeka, and Rebecca Broxterman of Topeka; grandson, Josiah Kim, and a granddaughter on the way; Step grandson Aidan Chapman; and siblings Jackie Panza of Carmel, California and Al "Marty" Martini of Portland, Maine.



Visitation will be held at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home on March 27, 2019 after 2:00 p.m. where the family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be March 28, 2019 at Wanamaker Seventh Day Adventist Church at 11:00 a.m. Private interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Steve & Ann Broxterman Tennis Scholarship Fund, and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To leave online condolences or fond memories please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019