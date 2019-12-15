|
Ann Elise Matter Ann Elise Matter, 69, of Perry, KS died at her home Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born October 9, 1950 in Emporia, KS, the daughter of Ami "Bub" Harmon and Wanda Louise Wright Spade. Ann was a 1968 graduate from Northern Heights High School in Allen, KS. She served in the US Airforce from 1972 to 1975. Ann worked as a computer operator for the University of Kansas for 30 years. She was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church since 1979 and was very active with church functions. She married James Orval Matter on December 15, 1973 in Admire, KS. He survives of the home. Other survivors include a son, David (Gemma) James Matter, a daughter, Karen Diane Heywood, both of Lawrence, two sisters, Ellen Dibbern and Elaine Spade, both of Topeka, a brother, Paul Owen (Phyllis) Spade, Garner, IA, seven grandchildren and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Perry United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday evening at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa. Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry United Methodist Church and sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066. Online condolences may be made at www.barnettfamilyfh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019