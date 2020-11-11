1/1
Ann Harmes
Anna Marie "Ann" Mauer Harmes, 93, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Family will greet friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 14, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church. The rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at noon, all at the church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Most Pure Heart of Mary Church and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614.

Condolences may be sent online to

www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
