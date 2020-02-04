|
Ann M. Johnson Ann Marie Johnson, 74, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Peggy Kelly House 1, Topeka, KS.
She was born October 12, 1945 in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter or Harold and Marjorie (Lancaster) Bates. She attended Potwin Elementary, Roosevelt Junior High and Topeka High School. She attended both Washburn University and Emporia State College.
Ann was a Life Active member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, International, a philanthropic sorority. She held all chapter, city council and zone offices. She also served on various committees and held chairmanships on the ESA Kansas State Board of Directors. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church, Topeka, Kansas. She was also a member of Topeka Association of Retarded Citizens.
Her hobby was reading, writing short stories and created poems from life experiences. One of her published poem was called "Life Is An Adventure".
She was married to LTC (Ret) Donald G. Johnson on October 23, 1971 in Topeka, Kansas, he survives. Other survivors include a son, Dennis Carl of Topeka; brother, BG (Ret) Larrie C. Bates and wife Judy of Scottsdale, Arizona and brother-in-law Robert C. Johnson and wife Linda of Goodland, Kansas.
Ann will lie instate from 1:00 -7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020, at First Lutheran Church, 1234 SW Fairlawn Road, Topeka, KS 66604. Cremation will follow the service and a private family inurnment at a later date at Mount Hope Cemetery, Topeka, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church, TARC Industries Employment Services, 2701 Randolph Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66611 or Museum of the Kansas National Guard, 125 SE Airport E. Drive, Topeka, KS 66619.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020