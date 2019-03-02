Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southeast Chapel
2843 SE Minnesota Ave
Topeka, KS 66605
(785) 266-6700
Anna B. Harrop


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna B. Harrop Obituary
Anna B. Harrop Anna B. Harrop, 81, of Berryton passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Cremation has taken place and as per Anna's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery southeast of Topeka at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Virginia 22312 or Love Without Boundaries, P.O. Box 1861, Lowell, Arkansas 72745.

Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.

To view Anna's full obituary and leave the family a special message online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019
