Anna "Jean" Filkins
Anna "Jean"(Spaulding) Filkins, 92, of Topeka, passed away on October 4, 2020 at Rolling Hills Assisted Living and Nursing Center.

She was born on August 18, 1928 to Charles and Lillie (Thompson) Spaulding in Topeka, KS.

Anna was a member of Countryside United Methodist Church.

Anna is survived by her children, James C. (Susan) Filkins, III, Charles (Marilyn) Filkins, Gwen (Greg) Steele and Steven Filkins; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James C. Filkins, Jr. and a daughter, Kathryn Filkins.

Anna will lie in state Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm with a visitation to take place from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka, KS 66604.

Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka, KS 66604.

Memorial contributions may be made to TARC, 2701 SW Randolph, Topeka, KS, 66611 or to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS, 66604-3720.

To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
