Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Anna Florine Ehret

Anna Florine Ehret Obituary
Anna Florine Ehret Anna Florine Ehret, 89, of Topeka, passed away on September 24, 2019.

She was born on September 5, 1930 in Effingham, KS the daughter of Sylvester Edward McDaniel and Dora (Buddenbohm) McDaniel.

She married Adolph "Abe" B. Ehret, Jr. on February 15, 1953 in Atchison, KS. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2004.

Survivors include daughters, Mona L. Brown (Brad), Myra J. Innes; grandchildren, Paige Alonzo (Marcus), Brooks Ehret Innes (Kara), Benjamin Brown (Leora); great-grandchildren, Addison Alonzo, Myles Alonzo, Breece Alonzo, Camden Innes and Claire Innes.

Anna was very active at Faith Lutheran Church. She enjoyed gardening, and baking cookies. She loved spending time with family, especially her great-grandchildren. She was an avid KU and Royals fan; she also followed her great-grandchildren's various sporting activities.

The family will receive friends during a visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Mount Hope Cemetery & Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. Graveside services will follow.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067, Alexandria, VA 22312 and to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Topeka, KS 66604.

To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
