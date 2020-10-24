Anna LaVerne Kellison, 97, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Peterson Assisted Living in Osage City.
Anna LaVerne Regenold was born June 30, 1923 in Osage City, the daughter of George and Leah (Lane) Regenold. She graduated from Osage City High School in 1941.
She was joined in marriage to John Melton Kellison on August 25, 1946 in Osage City. To this union, four children were born Stephen, Janis, Greg and Mark. LaVerne was a life-long homemaker and Pastor's wife to her husband and children.
LaVerne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Osage, ECAT and volunteered at VA. She was an avid Scrabble player.
LaVerne is survived by three of her children, Janis (Clyde) Holiwell of Topeka, Greg (Linda) Kellison of St. Louis, Missouri and Mark (Diane) Kellison of Wichita; five grandchildren, Dawna, Kelsey, Ben, Adam and Laura; six great grandchildren Evan, Kayla, Samantha, Cassie, Danny and Miabella; a nephew, Barry.
She was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Stephen Kellison; a brother, Louis "Buzz" Regenold and a sister, Louellen "Annie" Stromgren.
Cremation is planned. Memorial service to be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Osage City First Presbyterian Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel, 107 N. Sixth, Osage City, KS 66523. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com
