Anna Maria Stikeleather
Anna Maria Stikeleather 95, of Pine Grove, CA went to be with our Lord Aug. 9th, 2020. Born July 30, 1925 in Worms, Germany to William and Teresa Mohr. She married Albert Stikeleather who preceded her death in 1989, as well as her granddaughter Kristy Lynn Adkins, 2018.

Marianna loved spending time with all of her children, grandchildren, great and great-great. She loved to cook and her recipes will carry on, as well as sewing and crocheting.

She lived by her favorite bible verse. Ephesians 4:32. -and be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God forgave you in Christ.

Marianna was survived by her 4 children. Albert Stikeleather(Doll), of Las Vegas, NV; Audra Kahler(Robert), of Topeka, KS; Wilma Hook(Butch) of Jackson, CA; David Stikeleather(Patricia)of Pine Grove, CA.; as well as many grandchildren, great, and great-great.

She was laid to to rest in Jackson, CA.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
August 18, 2020
She was one of my favorite ladies. We will miss her sweet smile and hugs. Love to all the family and friends. ❤✝
Russ Brown
Friend
August 18, 2020
What a beautiful lady, so glad she was in my life. She's rest in peace in our Lords arms.
Marjorie Miller
Friend
