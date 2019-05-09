|
Annabel Dohrman St. Marys-Annabel Dohrman, 92, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her home in St. Marys.
She was born August 31, 1926 at Wamego, the daughter of Walter A. and Edith Harrell Cordts. She grew up in the Wamego community and graduated from Wamego High School. Annabel and her brother and sisters performed in the Frank Wiziarde Circus, she was a tap dancer.
Annabel worked for the Pottawatomie-Wabaunsee Regional Library and later as a secretary at the St. Marys High School for over 20 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys and was an adorer at the Adoration Chapel at the church.
On August 19, 1945 she was married to Vincent Paul Dohrman at Hawthorne, Nevada. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1987. Annabel was also preceded in death by her siblings, June Meyer, Mary Ann Muller, Walter H. Cordts and Jean Cordts.
Those left to cherish her memory are two daughters, Paulette (John) Simecka and Nancy (Jake, Jr.) Rogers all of St. Marys; two sisters, Kathleen O'Neill, Manhattan and Margery Baresel, N. Kansas City, MO; four grandchildren, Jason (Dori) Simecka, Julie (Doug) Biswell, Jake Roger III, and Debby (Adam Sr.) Kepner; 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-greatgrandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Marys. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, St. Marys. Mrs. Dohrman will lie in state on Friday, May 10, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M at Piper Funeral Home in St. Marys, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. until the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Building Fund or Community Care Ministries and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2019