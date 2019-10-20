|
|
Dr. Annika Louise (Bedwell) Magalski Dr. Annika Louise Magalski, nee Bedwell, passed away on the evening of October 8, 2019 peacefully at home in the company of her family, friends, and beloved canine companions.
Annika was born in Brawley, California on October 29, 1960 to Katrin Bedwell, nee Walghren, a Swedish immigrant, and Wayne Bedwell, a Western cattle-rancher. Annika and her two half-brothers, sister and youngest brother grew up in rural California, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
In Texas, Annika studied medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, graduating in 1989. She then completed a residency in Internal Medicine, also at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas.
In 1996, Annika and her family relocated to Kansas City where she raised three daughters with the freedom and drive to cultivate their passions and unabashedly pursue their dreams. Annika's daughters share their mother's passion for nature, animals wild and tame, and, like their mother, caring for those who need it most.
In Kansas, Annika found a community of friends and colleagues in her work. From 1996-2017, she served American veterans as an internist and hospitalist at the VA medical centers of Kansas City, Leavenworth and Topeka. At work, Annika touched the lives of many, and she will be remembered by her colleagues for her wit, compassion, and dedication to her profession.
Throughout her life, Annika was propelled by her fierce love of and connection to animals, a quality shared with her husband, Jeremy Crumbaugh. In 2014 they purchased a forested piece of land near Baldwin City, Kansas where they lived with their Australian cattle dogs, horses, donkeys, goats and many cats.
In January 2019, Tabitha June, Annika's first grandchild was born. Her pride in her daughters was only surpassed by her love of her granddaughter, whose every milestone was proudly shared in photos and stories with Annika's friends and extended family.
Annika is survived by her partner Jeremy, her mother Katrin, her siblings, Jim, Dan, Kajsa and Sten, her daughters, Tory, Madison, and Gabby, and her granddaughter Tabitha. She was unmatched and will be greatly missed.
The family will have a private memorial and in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA or the Humane Society c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 64, Baldwin City, Kansas 66006. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019