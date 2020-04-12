|
|
Anthony "Tony" Bueno Anthony "Tony" Bueno, age 64, of Topeka, KS, passed away March 20, 2020. He was born the son of Salvador Ortiz and Rose Bueno on October 24, 1955 in Topeka, KS. Tony enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs, listening to music, family and playing pool. For more info please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. For more info or donations contact Joey Hernandez at 785-817-9597. Donations can also be mailed or left to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020