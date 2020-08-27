Anthony Marion Kowalksi, age 89, passed into the arms of Our Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born on August 13, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Maryanna (Rosinska) and Francis Valentine Kowalski as the 13th of 14 children. He grew up in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where he attended St. Adalbert School and Marquette High School. He graduated from Marquette University in 1952 with a Pre-Professional degree in Chemistry. He continued his studies to become a physician, graduating with his medical degree from Marquette University in 1956. Tony married Beverly Ann Tandecki in 1954.
After his internship, due to the Korean War, he was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma from 1957 until 1959. He then served in the Army Reserve, eventually rising to the rank of Major. In 1959, he moved to Topeka, Kansas, for his residency training as a psychiatrist at the Menninger Clinic. He continued work there as a staff psychiatrist and completed training in psychoanalysis, a vocation that he cherished. He and his family moved to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma in 1976, where he established a private practice that served the community for many years.
A Founding Member of the Dallas Psychoanalytic Society, he taught and supervised clinicians in psychoanalytic training. He loved to travel and he visited all seven continents over his lifetime, relishing the various cultures he encountered. He was a voracious reader and he built a large personal library.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; their infant son, Paul Kowalski; and their daughter, Elizabeth (married to Dr. Brian Mitchell). His survivors include his children, Dr. Stephen (Dr. Judith), Dr. Mark (Paula), and Dr. Peter (Christina) Kowalski, and his grandchildren, Andrew, Matthew, Olivia, Christopher, and Katherine Kowalski. Other survivors include his sister, Therese Bober of Lake Worth, Florida, and his brother, Victor, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is also survived by his companion, Jan Morgan, with whom he enjoyed some years together before his death.
Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020, at the funeral home from 9:00am-5:00pm. A Celebration of Tony's life will include a Rosary service at the funeral home at 5:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020. This service will be available at https://www.smithandkernke.com/memorialpage_new.asp?id=2519
. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, at 900 S. Littler Avenue, Edmond, Oklahoma, 73034 on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at 10:00am, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Mass will be live streamed at https://youtu.be/lwITtx5HEzI
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beverly A. Kowalski Scholarship Fund at Heritage Hall School, 1800 NW 122nd Street, Oklahoma City, 73120. Dr. Anthony Marion Kowalksi