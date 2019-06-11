|
|
Anton B. Strafuss Anton B. Strafuss, 84, of Horton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.
A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 17th and SW Stone. Following the rosary the family will receive friends until the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Homewood, KS.
Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019