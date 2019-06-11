Home

Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
17th and SW Stone
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
7th and SW Stone
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church
17th and SW Stone
Anton B. Strafuss Obituary
Anton B. Strafuss Anton B. Strafuss, 84, of Horton, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019.

A rosary will be prayed at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 17th and SW Stone. Following the rosary the family will receive friends until the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Homewood, KS.

Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, KS 66606 or to Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

To view a full obituary and leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 11 to June 12, 2019
