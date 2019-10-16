|
Antonio Clark Antonio Clark, 37, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church: 610 SE Lime St. (Topeka). Please visit Mr. Clark's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019