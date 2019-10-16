Home

Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 234-1707
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
: 610 SE Lime St.
Topeka, KS
View Map
Antonio Clark Obituary
Antonio Clark Antonio Clark, 37, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3pm-7pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00am at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church: 610 SE Lime St. (Topeka). Please visit Mr. Clark's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
