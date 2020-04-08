|
|
Arleen Larscheid Arleen Jane (Bowers) Larscheid passed away at age 95 in Topeka, Kansas on April 2, 2020. Arleen was born on April 2, 1925 in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Fred and Julia (Rentmeester) Bowers, the eighth child of thirteen. She grew up in Green Bay spending much of her youth tending a very large garden with her siblings that provided food for the family during those tough economic years. After graduating from West High School she went to work as a switchboard operator for Sears & Roebuck Company.
As World War II was winding down, she met her husband-to-be, Donald J. Larscheid, also of Green Bay, who happened to be home on leave from duty with the United States Navy in the Pacific Theater. Two years later they married in Norfolk, Virginia on October 14, 1946. Following the war, Arleen and Don moved to Kansas where Don worked for the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad. Following retirement, Don and Arleen moved back to Green Bay to spend time with brothers and sisters.
Their marriage lasted 61 years producing seven children. Donald passed away December 24, 2007. She is also pre-deceased by a daughter, Bonnie, (1996) Topeka, KS and daughter-in-law Laura Campbell, (2018) Milwaukee. Arleen was the lone surviving sibling of her family.
Arleen is survived by her children, Barbara, Colorado Springs; Don (Rhonda), Topeka, KS; Jim (Cindy), Sterling, Virginia; John, Milwaukee; Mary (Ken) Yorktown, VA; David (Mary Beth) Cameron, MO. Arleen had twenty-two grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Arleen enjoyed reading, knitting and crocheting and enjoyed all sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Cubs.
Due to the Covid-19 health crisis a Mass of Christian burial will be held at a date to be determined. Arleen will be laid to rest at Nicolet Memorial Gardens in Green Bay.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020