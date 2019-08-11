Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
|
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Arleigh McCall
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Arleigh "Bud" McCall


1939 - 2019
Arleigh "Bud" McCall Obituary
Arleigh ""Bud"" McCall Arleigh "Bud" McCall, 80, of Berryton, Kansas died on August 8, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health System, St Francis Campus. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on June 29, 1939 the son of Arleigh Roy and Alma (Wickersham) McCall. He was a Machinist for the Santa Fe Railroad until his retirement after 21 years of service.

Bud's family will receive friends at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Columbarium at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions: St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.

For an extended obituary, please visit,

www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019
