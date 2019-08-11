|
Arleigh ""Bud"" McCall Arleigh "Bud" McCall, 80, of Berryton, Kansas died on August 8, 2019 at the University of Kansas Health System, St Francis Campus. He was born in Topeka, Kansas on June 29, 1939 the son of Arleigh Roy and Alma (Wickersham) McCall. He was a Machinist for the Santa Fe Railroad until his retirement after 21 years of service.
Bud's family will receive friends at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a rosary prayed at 10:30 a.m. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday. Inurnment will follow in the Holy Family Columbarium at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions: St. Matthew Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019