|
|
Arlen F. Tappan Arlen F. Tappan, 84, Topeka, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019, at Midland Hospice House.
Arlen was born August 29, 1934, in Lyons, KS, the son of Russell and Martha Tappan. He graduated from Lyons High School and the University of Kansas with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Engineering.
He retired in 1996, from the State of Kansas, Department of Transportation after 42 years of service.
He was a member of Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene where he was actively involved in the choir and served as Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop 183 in Tecumseh, KS.
He enjoyed camping, fishing, golfing, and K.U. Basketball. But what he loved most was spending time with family and being involved in his children and grandchildren's activities.
Arlen married Delores "Dee" Butler on August 16, 1975, in Topeka. She survives. Other survivors include; sons, Jon Tappan, Parkersburg, WV, Jeff (Karen) Tappan, Scott Tappan, Rob (Nicole) Tappan, and daughter Samantha Abel, all of Topeka; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and sister, Karen (Rich) Williams, Cuba, MO.
Funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road. Burial will follow at Rochester Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Dove Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene or .
To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 16 to June 17, 2019