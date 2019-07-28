|
|
Arlene F. Mohr-Howland Arlene Fay Mohr-Howland, 87, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019.
She was born July 27, 1931, in Chester, Nebraska, the daughter of Charles and Nora (Rieke) Eikmann. She graduated from Chester High School in 1949.
She retired as a manager from Southwestern Bell after many years of service.
She was actively involved with Faith Lutheran Church. She served in many capacities as a member of the congregation and as a member of several committees. She enjoyed being active, frequently taking day trips to Kansas City. Above all else, she loved being with her great-grandkids and spending time with friends.
Arlene married Duane Mohr in Chester, NE. He preceded her in death on March 7, 1994.
Survivors include a granddaughter, Kristi (Greg) Hansen; grandson, Jeremy (Megan) Hann; great-grandsons, Gavin Hansen and Kaden Hansen; great-granddaughters, Finley Hann and Lily Hann. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Shirley Hann; brothers, Keith Eickmann, Glen Eickmann, Howard Eickmann, Oland Eikmann, Frederick Eikmann and Bill Eikmann.
Arlene will lie in state from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Chester Cemetery in Chester, Nebraska.
Memorial services will be held at a later date at Faith Lutheran Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church.
To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019