Arlene Knodel
Arlene Knodel Arlene (Hanson) Knodel, 93, of Topeka, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 4700 SW 17th Street, Topeka. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery. To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit

www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
JUN
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Mount Hope Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
