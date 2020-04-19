|
|
Arliss Duane Burns passed away on April 10, 2020. The only child of Corliss and Grace Burns, he began life on October 3, 1933, in Kiowa, Kansas. A member of Kiowa High School's class of 1951, he was active in football, basketball and tennis.
From his upbringing in South Central Kansas, Arliss moved to Emporia for his post-secondary education. He enrolled at Kansas State Teacher College and would go on to earn a Bachelor of Science in business. Along the way, he served in several leadership positions including president of ZIPHI, an honorary leadership fraternity, as well as president of his fraternity, Tau Kappa Epsilon. He was also a four-year member of the KSTC tennis team.
After graduating college, Arliss served his country in the United States Marine Corp and the United States Navy for 28 months while aboard the USS Seminole AKA-104 in the Pacific. On June 15, 1956, he became the proud husband of Emporia-native Mary Keith Riegle. Together, they would go on to call Wichita, Topeka and Overland Park home. They developed friendships with loved ones along the way, many of whom they regarded as family. Arliss and Mary Keith savored life together, thoroughly enjoying their many travels throughout Europe, Canada and the United States. They both loved KU basketball and made many friends following the Jayhawks over the years.
In his professional life, he was an insurance claims adjuster and supervisor for 40 years as well as a part-time realtor. Elsewhere in the community, he was a member of the Overland Park Church of Christ. Arliss had a fabulous dry wit. He loved playing tennis, loved antiques, and most of all loved his wife, Mary Keith.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Keith Burns, and nieces and nephews: Janis Riegle, Roy Riegle III, Robert Riegle, Jeffrey Riegle all of California; Nancy Riegle of Kansas; Scott Scherrer and Tom Scherrer of New York; Kevin Scherrer of Germany: Kristin Cary and Mark Lemons of Georgia, and their spouses and children.
Arliss will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas. In light of current public health conditions, there will be no services at this time. A memorial service will be arranged for a future date. Should friends desire, contributions may be made to the s Project. For more, please visit www.PenwellGabelKC.com. Arliss Arliss Duane Duane Burns Burns
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020