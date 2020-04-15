|
|
Arliss L. (Wyatt) Hartmann Arliss L. (Wyatt) Hartmann, 76, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
She was born August 15, 1943, in Colby, Kansas, the daughter of Wendell and Reva (Low) Wyatt.
Arliss graduated from Hays High School and later went on to attend Fort Hays State University. She was employed as a florist for many years prior to retiring.
Arliss was a member of Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, Topeka, Kansas. She was the current area President of Aldersgate Hill Toppers and was a foster mother for many years of baby kittens for Helping Hands Humane Society.
Arliss married John Hartmann on August 23, 1964 at the First United Methodist Church in Hays, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, John Hartmann of the home; her daughter, Angie (Tony) Dorrell of Olathe, Kansas; her son, Perry (Angie) Hartmann of Lawrence, Kansas; her granddaughters, Allyson (Dustin) Gilmore of Lawrence, Kansas and Katy Dorrell of Lenexa, Kansas; her grandsons, Reed Nitz and Grant Nitz of Lawrence, Kansas. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Dr. Wendell Wyatt.
Arliss enjoyed gardening, flowers, swimming, visits to the ocean and riding horses and was a proud owner of her horse Ben which was passed on to her granddaughter, Allyson. She loved watching her son's trumpet performances and her grandchildren's activities.
Honoring Arliss's request, cremation is planned. Due to Covid-19 a private memorial ceremony will be held at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka, Kansas 66614. A live stream of the service will be available to view 2:00 pm, Thursday, April 16, 2020 via Wanamaker Woods's website. Inurnment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Topeka, Kansas. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel, 3700 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st Street Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020