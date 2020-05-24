Home

Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
(785) 828-4433
Lying in State
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Feltner Funeral Home - Lyndon
818 Topeka Ave
Lyndon, KS 66451
Arlo Bell Obituary
Arlo Bell Lyndon--Arlo Bell, 91, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Osage Nursing Center in Osage City, Kansas.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday. Arlo will lie in state from 3:00 to 7:00pm at the Feltner Funeral Home in Lyndon on Tuesday, May 26 so that family and friends can view and sign the register book. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Osage City, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family and remembrances of Arlo may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
