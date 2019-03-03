Home

Kinsley Mortuary, Inc. - Marysville
1006 Broadway
Marysville, KS 66508
(785) 562-3021
Arlo Lindhorst

Arlo Lindhorst Obituary
Arlo Lindhorst Arlo Lindhorst, 90, of Marysville, KS, died March 1, 2019 at CMH in Marysville. Visitation is Monday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary in Marysville. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 5 at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Marysville. Burial in the Marysville City Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Pauline; children, Alan Lindhorst, Wamego, Shelley Pollman, Wymore, NE, Craig Lindhorst, Marysville, and Lynette Fredrickson, Concordia; step-sons, Stan Hatesohl, Great Bend, Steve Hatesohl, Shawnee, Mark Hatesohl and David Hatesohl, both of Manhattan.

www.kinsleymortuary.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
