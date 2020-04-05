Home

Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
(785) 233-4088
Arloa Bond
Lying in State
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Davidson Funeral Home - Topeka
1035 N Kansas Avenue
Topeka, KS 66608-1241
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Meriden Cemetery
Arloa Bond Obituary
Arloa Bond Arloa "Loy" Bond, 72, of Topeka, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, Kansas August 24, 1947, the daughter of Raymond E. and Hazel L. Davis, both deceased. Arloa liked to crochet, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and she loved old country music. She was a loving friend to anyone she met.

She is survived by her sister, Cheryl R. Davis; two sons, John L. Bond, Sr. and Jerrod J. Bond all of Topeka; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her companion, Arthur "Buster" Shutts; one nephew; one niece; many great nieces and nephews; and her beloved 4 legged friend Little Mommas.

Mrs. Bond will lie in state from 11-6 on Monday, April 6th at Davidson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at Meriden Cemetery on Tuesday April 7th at 1:00 pm. To leave the family a message, please visit www.davidsonfuneralhome.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
