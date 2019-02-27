|
Arthur Augustus, Jr. Arthur Augustus, Jr., 82, of Topeka, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. He was born March 29, 1936 in Powhatan, Louisiana, the son of Arthur and Ora Lee (McDuffy) Augustus, Sr.
Arthur was an Army Veteran during the Korean War. He resided in Topeka since 1957 and was employed as a carpenter in the construction business.
Arthur married Alma E. Holford on November 5, 1987 in Lawrence, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include two daughters; Mary Driver and fiancee, Joseph Marshall, Bessie Hawkins and fiancee Paul Carey, one foster son; Terry (Kathy) Drennon, three grandsons; Wesley Downing, Ryan Downing, Kyle Downing and two granddaughters; LaRece Nave and Tiffany Gurtler.
Cremation has taken place and as per Arthur's wishes, no memorial services are planned. Private inurnment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66606.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019