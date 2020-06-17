Arthur Duran, 82, of Topeka, passed away on June 15, 2020 at Aldersgate Village.
He was born in Topeka, Kansas on June 1, 1938 the son of Jose G. and Virginia (Villafranco) Duran.
Arthur enjoyed watching movies, Mexican music, was an avid KU fan and enjoyed playing BINGO where he loved to win. He also enjoyed attending church at Our Lady of Guadalupe. He was a caregiver for his mother until her passing.
He is survived by his siblings, Jose Duran (Grace), Frank Duran (Rosa), Leonor "BeBe" Bahr (Leroy), Rose Mary Davalos, Virginia Manley (Jeff), Yolanda Bowyer (Alva), Judy Soza (Tom). He is also survived by 24 nieces and nephews who will hold him in a special place in their hearts and treasure memories of their Uncle Arthur. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Virginia Duran, his brother and sister-in-law Gonzalo and Rosemary Duran, and a brother-in-law, Joe Davalos.
Arthur will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 10:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. following the visitation. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or the Aldersgate Activity Fund and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Arthur's family would like to extend a special thanks to Roger Soza for all the hours of visitation, Frank Duran for his daily phone calls, and to BeBe Bahr, Sandra Wainwright and Annie Peace-Bowyer for their valuable assistance and administrative duties. The family would also like to recognize the staff at Aldersgate for all the care given to Arthur the past eight years.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.