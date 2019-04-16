Home

Arthur L. "Art" Campbell

Arthur L. "Art" Campbell Obituary
Arthur L. "Art" Campbell Lawrenceville, GA.-Arthur Lee "Art" Campbell 72, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Johns Creek, GA.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Rossville United Methodist Church. Private family burial will be in the Rossville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rossville High School Ag Program and sent in care of Piper Funeral Home, 714 Maple St., St. Marys, Kansas 66536. To leave online condolences go to www.piperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
