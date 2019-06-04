|
|
Arthur M. "Bud" Anderson, Jr. Arthur (Bud) Monroe Anderson Jr., passed away May 30, 2019. Art grew up in Ozawkie and then joined the Marines were he was stationed in CA. He married Lucy Sterpenig and had a daughter Aleta Allen, Holton and a son Arthur (Andy) III, MO. He was a peace officer for many years in CA and CO. After retiring he moved back to Kansas. He later divorced and married Shyrl Widener, GA. After living in Ozawkie again for many years he retired again and moved to GA were he passed. He is survived by his wife, daughter and son, along with a stepson Kasey Hamlin, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; brother, George Anderson; brother, Jon Anderson; sister Celesta and husband Randy Penry; brother, Mike Wilsey and brother Casey Wilsey. Visitation will be held June 6, 6-8 p.m., Services will be June 7 at 10a.m. at the Barnett Funeral Home in Oskaloosa. Burial will follow at the Ozawkie Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 4 to June 5, 2019