Arthur Neil "Neil" Warner Arthur "Neil" Warner, age 72, of Bullhead City, AZ, formerly of Topeka, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Bullhead City. Neil was born April 3, 1947 in Topeka, the son of A.J. Warner and Dorothy (Quaney) Warner. Neil graduated from Seaman High School in 1965. He served in the U.S. Army, including a tour during the Vietnam War as a chaplain's assistant and later worked as an Army recruiter. Neil also worked as a farmer throughout his life. He loved his John Deere tractors, Captain Black pipe tobacco, and the occasional beer. Neil married Patricia Dick on April 12, 1973. She preceded him in death Christmas Day 2002. He was a life member of the VFW and the American Legion Post #400. He attended the Seaman Congregational Church. He enjoyed attending K State Football Bowl games, as he was an avid fan. Neil was preceded in death by a son, Brent Warner. He is survived by a companion Linda Schwartz; three sisters, Ardeth (Charlie)Cattrell, Linda Shull and Judi Richter; a brother-in-law Jimmy (Velda) Dick; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Warner; a granddaughter, Sadie Warner, and three great grandchildren, Leonia, Derek and Henlie.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Davidson Funeral Home. He will lie in state Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Prairie Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #400 and sent in care of the Davidson Funeral Home. davidsonfuneral.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 15 to June 16, 2019