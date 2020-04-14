|
Arthur "Art" Pagles Arthur "Art" Ray Pagles, 49, of Topeka, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020.
He was born June 3, 1970, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Clifford and Vicky (Hill) Pagles.
He was a very active guy. He enjoyed fishing and shooting pool with his wife. He was happy when everyone else was happy and he enjoyed to fill his space with friends and family.
He loved to spend time with his daughter Kayla; especially going to her dance competitions and recitals.
He was a Correctional Officer for KJCC for six years. He enjoyed every minute of his job and those he worked with.
Arthur married Sandy Leicht on July 20, 2002 in Topeka, Kansas, she survives. Other survivors include his daughter, Kayla Pagles; mother, Vicky Pagels; brother, Kurtis Pagles; sister-in-law, Lorraine (Shawn) Gillgannon and Nancy (Matt) Gleason; nephews, Levi Gillgannon and Christopher Gleason; nieces, Sydney Gleason and Samantha Roelker.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Willis Pagles; father-in-law, Kenneth W. Leicht and mother-in-law, Elvera Irma Leicht.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A Celebration of his Life will be at a later date at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS. Memorial contributions may be made directly to the family or to a donor's choice.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020