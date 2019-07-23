|
|
Ashley Alyssa (Hopkins) Jennings Ashley Alyssa Hopkins-Jennings, 36, of Grandview, MO was granted her angel wings on July 19, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and transitioned while holding her mother's hand at St. Luke's Medical Center.
She is survived by husband Lamont K Jennings, son & greatest accomplishment Langston K Jennings, praternal grandmother Annie Kate Davis, mother Lillie Hopkins, sister Chastity Fluellyn, honorary sister Stacie Pruitt (JD Pruitt) & honorary brother in love Timothy Fulton. She leaves to cherish four nephews, one niece, a great niece & two great nephews along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father Hal Hopkins and her brother Xavier Hopkins.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 23 to July 24, 2019