|
|
|
Audrey Barbara Hogan, 84, of Topeka, Ks passed away unexpectedly March 15, 2019 at Stormont-Vail Hospital.
She was born August 2, 1934 in Hayes Middlesex, England.
Audrey became a naturalized US citizen in 1968. She belonged to the British Wives Club for over 50 years. She received the Pusitz Award for exemplary job performance from her employment with Stormont-Vail Hospital where she worked and retired from after 29 years.
She met and married Austin T. Haya while he was in the US Air Force stationed in England in 1954. Together they had four children, Jayne (Keith) Lewis of Tecumseh, Steven (Shelly) Haya of Maple Hill, Sharon (Daniel) Escobar and Austin T. Haya Jr., all of Topeka. They later divorced. Audrey then married Patrick E. Hogan on May 24, 1974. He Survives. Other survivors include step-daughter, Patricia Hogan of Silver Lake, 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Relatives surviving in England are a brother-in-law, Mick Newman, nieces, Allison (Richard) Williams, Hayley (Pete) Gillard and a nephew Scott (Tracy) Newman.
Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Mount Calvary Holy Trinity Mausoleum Chapel. Private burial of her urn will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to Helping Hands Human Society, sent in care Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. Audrey Audrey Barbara Barbara Hogan Hogan
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More