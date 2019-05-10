|
August Olberding Jr. August Olberding Jr., 91, Baileyville, KS, passed away Wednesday morning, May 8, 2019 at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital in Seneca.
He was born December 9, 1927 at the family home near Seneca, the son of August C. Olberding and Catherine Ronnebaum Olberding.
On May 6, 1950 he married Reva P. Kalin at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Steinauer, NE. Reva died in 2008.
He is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Bill) Ronnebaum of Seneca, KS; a son, Glen (Rhonda) Olberding of Noblesville, IN; sister, Eileen Ricker, of Seneca, KS; and two grandsons, John and Nathan Olberding.
A rosary will be prayed at 2 P.M. on Friday, May 10th at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Mass of Christian burial will be 4 P.M. on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, Baileyville. Memorials are for NVCH.
Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019