Aurelia A. (Macke) Heiman Aurelia A. Heiman, 98, of Baileyville, Kansas died February 17, 2019 at Nemaha Valley Community Hospital.
She was born at the family farm east of Baileyville on October 28, 1920, the only daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Runnebaum Macke and the youngest child with seven older brothers. She married Elmer Heiman on November 27, 1945, after he returned from World War II. They had three children and were married 62 years before Elmer's death on February 13, 2008.
Aurelia was an owner of the Baileyville State Bank, before it sold in June of 2016, and served on the board of directors for 64 years, from January 1951 to January 2015. She and Elmer traveled to many banking events and made wonderful friendships with other community bankers. She was also a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Baileyville, and served as an officer of the Altar Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Heiman in 2008; her son, Lynn Heiman in 2017; and her brothers Frank (Florina), Edward (Veronica), Albert, Bernard (Agnes), Raymond (Katie), Henry (Mary), and Lawrence (Rose Margaret) Macke.
Aurelia is survived by her children - Marilyn and Paul Boeding, Seneca; Judi and Rob Stork, Topeka; and daughter-in-law Connie Heiman, Seneca. Additionally, she is survived by her grandchildren - Brian and Julie Boeding, Wichita; Sara Heiman, Manhattan; Jennifer Heiman, Kansas City, MO; Jeff Heiman, Seneca; Erin Stork, Kansas City, MO; and Abby Stork, Pittsburgh, PA; her great grandchildren, Andrew, Megan, and Lily Boeding, Wichita; and her brother- and sister-in-law, Vern and Jody Heiman, Sun Lakes, Arizona.
Rosaries will be prayed at 2 & 7 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baileyville.
Memorials can be given in Aurelia's memory to Sacred Heart Church and or Nemaha Valley Community Hospital, and sent in care of the family.
Lauer Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To express your sympathy and for more information visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com .
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019