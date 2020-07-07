Aurora "Lola" Alcala Gonzalez, 100, of Topeka, passed quietly into the arms of the Lord on July 4, 2020.
Lola was the daughter of Tomas and Guadalupe (Rodriguez) Carreno. She was born in Topeka, Kansas on June 1, 1920.
Lola and her husband Joseph owned and operated the original La Siesta Restaurant from 1955 to 1975. They were known for the original panfried tacos known as Our Tacos and was also known for their Chili Con Queso. After retiring as owner of the restaurant in 1975 Lola continued to work for her sister Concepcion until 2005.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and the Altar Society at the church.
Lola married Joseph Alcala on August 14, 1942 and he preceded her in death on April 29, 1965. She married Jose B. Gonzalez on May 26, 1979 and he predeceased her on January 16, 2007.
She will be remembered for the love and care she gave to her children and family. She leaves behind three children, Arthur Alcala and wife Rosalinda of Topeka, Daniel Alcala and wife Marilyn of Park City, KS, and Gloria Alcala of Kansas City, MO. She also had seven loving Gonzalez stepchildren. Lola loved her grandchildren, Natalie Wellington (Brian), and Joseph and Anthony, and her three great grandchildren; Lola Jean, Maggy Jo and Liam. She is also survived by two sisters, Jovita Mendoza and Helen Hidalgo. She has many nieces and nephews that hold a special place in her heart.
Lola was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, Luciano, Tony, David and Joseph Carreno, and three sisters, Ruth Vasquez, Guadalupe Garcia and Concepcion Herrera.
A rosary will be prayed for Lola on Wednesday, July 8th at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church by the Altar Society followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 a face mask is required in church.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory, in lieu of flowers to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church or the Altar Society and sent in care of Brenan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Lola's family would like to thank all the angels at the Healthcare Resort of Topeka for the wonderful care given to their mother the past two years. Aurora Lola (Carreno) Alcala Gonzalez