Austin James Gardner Austin James Gardner, 22, of Topeka, KS died Monday, April 22, 2019.

He will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Avenue. Cremation will follow. Private burial of his urn will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Austin Gardner Memorial Fund in care of any Azura Credit Union.

The complete obituary can be read at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
