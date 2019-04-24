|
|
Austin James Gardner Austin James Gardner, 22, of Topeka, KS died Monday, April 22, 2019.
He will lie in state after 2:00 p.m. Friday at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Woodshed, 1901 N. Kansas Avenue. Cremation will follow. Private burial of his urn will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Austin Gardner Memorial Fund in care of any Azura Credit Union.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019