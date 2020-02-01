|
Avis Jean (Peak) Smart Avid Jean (Peak) Smart passed away 1-18-2020 after a 10 yr battle with COPD. She was preceded in death by siblings Harold Peak, Mary Boley David, Charlotte Peak, twins Darrel Lee Peak, Carol Wunder, and baby sister Diana Sue. She is survived by an older brother & wife Rose Peak. Bill Peak & wife Jan, Rick Peak, sisters Marcella Petefish, Anita Rosebraugh.
She was married 51 yrs, 5 months, 18 days to Jay Edward Smart. They had 4 children Donald Gene Smart; Deceased, Shannon Lynn Sadowski, Jay E. Smart II, and Darrel Lee Smart & wife Katie. Ten; soon to be 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She also had lots of nieces & nephews.
She worked several jobs Jordon Bakery, Stormont Vail Hospital, & Goodyear Tire. She was best known as an owner of her own Daycare. She was a daycare provider over 17 yrs. A few of her children advanced in school because of her devoted care. She will be missed by those she touched.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020