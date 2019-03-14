|
|
Avis Yvonne Harris Avis Yvonne Harris, 93, Centralia, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at the Community Hospital in Onaga.
She was born June 25, 1925 the daughter of David John and Francoise Generva Swisher Ayers at Centralia, KS. She was married to Byron Lee Harris on June 25, 1946 at Westmoreland, KS.
Survivors include daughters, Jo Ann Casebier, Topeka and Vicki Harris, Wichita; son Byron L. Harris, Jr. (Rose Marie), Manhattan; sister-in-law, Maxine Harris, Raytown, MO; grandson, Brian Casebier (Libby), Topeka, great grandchildren, Cody Casebier and Riley Brown and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Byron in 1987, sisters, Audrey White and Jean Griffin.
Memorial Service, 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 18th, Centralia Community Church. Inurnment, Centralia Cemetery. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. Memorials, Centralia Community Church or the Eastridge Nursing Facility, in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 312, Onaga, KS 66521. On-line condolences at chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
