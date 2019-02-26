|
B. Evelyn Holt B. Evelyn Holt, 94, Topeka, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at a local care center.
Survivors include daughters, Martha A. "Martee" Thompson, Margaret L. "Maggie" Wild (Ralph), all of Topeka; grandchildren, Shannon Boxberger, Chuck Thompson, Carla Adams, Melissa Thompson, Megan Clay; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 9 step-great-grandchildren; and 4 step great-great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at First Christian Church. Inurnment will be in West Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019