Barbara A. Kirmse, 83, of Topeka, passed away on July 2, 2019 at Lexington Park Health & Rehabilitation Center.



She was born in Topeka, Kansas on June 4, 1936 the daughter of Casper P. and Mary Ann (Kaberlein) Eakes Sr.



Barbara worked at Santa Fe for a short time but most of her life she was a homemaker. She graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and Hayden High School where she was the prom queen. Barbara enjoyed sewing, ceramics, and flower gardening.



She was a member of Sacred Heart/St. Joseph Parish, Legion of Mary, Altar Society, and sang in the church choir. Barbara was also a volunteer at the Germanfest.



She married Charles F. "Chuck" Kirmse Sr. at Sacred Heart Church on June 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on September 23, 2000. She was also predeceased by seven siblings, Robert Eakes, Frances "Booty" Eakes, Paul "Semo" Eakes, Casper Eakes Jr., Dolores "Sis" O'Flaherty, Mary Lou "Hesse" Duman, and John Eakes.



Barbara is survived by her children, Kathleen M. Tellus of Carmel, Indiana, Mark A. (Mamie) Kirmse, Kevin L. (Ann) Kirmse, and Charles F. (Ida) Kirmse Jr. all of Topeka and Michael R. (Cindy) Kirmse of Terrell, TX and Chris J. (Jennifer) Kirmse of Tecumseh, 15 grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, her siblings, JoAnne Hibbert, Eileen Bohannon, Annjeanette "Ang" Lambert, Theresa Zotto all of Topeka, and Louis Eakes of Tecumseh.



Barbara will lie in state at Sacred Heart Catholic Church after 9:00 a.m. on Friday with a rosary being prayed at 10:30 A.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Joseph Restoration Project sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.



Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.



Barbara's family would like to extend their sincere thanks for all the loving care extended to their mother by Nit and Mike McComas and Patty Gleeson. Barbara Barbara A. A. (Eakes) (Eakes) Kirmse Kirmse Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019