Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th
Holton, KS 66436
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara A. (Baker) Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara A. (Baker) Lynch Obituary
Barbara A. (Baker) Lynch Barbara Ann Lynch, 64, of Holton, KS, passed Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.

Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Wetmore Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. Memorials may be given to the Kanza Mental Health or Circleville Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.

www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now