Barbara A. (Baker) Lynch Barbara Ann Lynch, 64, of Holton, KS, passed Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Olathe Medical Center.
Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Wetmore Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. Monday evening. Memorials may be given to the Kanza Mental Health or Circleville Christian Church c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019