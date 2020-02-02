|
Barbara Alice (Linville) Snider BARBARA ALICE (LINVILLE) SNIDER, January 8, 1931 - January 22, 2020.
"Some people come into our lives and quickly go
Some stay for awhile and leave footprints.
If anyone is more blessed than I am with
Steve, Kurt, Anne, Amy and Mary,
Then they have the same joy in life that I have.
The only inheritance I can give to them is my thankfulness.
Only God can give them more."
Mom passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Dick Snider of Topeka KS. She is survived by her five children: Richard Stephen Snider, Jr. (Mary Ann Allison) College Heights MD; Kurt Edward Snider (Rory Bennett) Del Mar CA; Elizabeth Anne Comer (Gary) Chesapeake VA; Amy Linville Nelson (Duff) Southlake TX and Mary Stanford Snider (Laurie Shedler) Washington DC; nine grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild. A funeral service for friends and family will take place March 28 at 11 am at the Harveyville United Methodist Church in her hometown of Harveyville, KS.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020