Barbara Ann Peters Obituary
Barbara Ann Peters Barbara Ann Peters, 82, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.

A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka. The family will greet friends from 6:30 until 8:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2700 SE Virginia, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
