Barbara Ann Westbrook Barbara Ann Westbrook, 72, Valley Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00pm-7:30pm today at the funeral home. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Barbara's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019