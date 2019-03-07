Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Westbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Ann Westbrook

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Barbara Ann Westbrook Obituary
Barbara Ann Westbrook Barbara Ann Westbrook, 72, Valley Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00am, Friday, March 8, 2019 at Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 245 NW Independence Avenue, Topeka. Interment will follow at Valley Falls Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00pm-7:30pm today at the funeral home. To read the full obituary or leave a message for Barbara's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now