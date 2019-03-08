Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
800 SW 6th Ave
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 354-7706
Barbara Bufford

Barbara Bufford Obituary
Barbara Bufford Barbara Bufford, 71, of Meriden, Kansas, passed away March 7, 2019 at her, home surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on March 1, 1948 in McPherson, Kansas. Daughter of Glenn and Berniece Anderson Messenger.

Visitation will be on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m.- 5:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to the or to Midland Hospice and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To leave fond memories and online condolences please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
